Deaths in nursing homes account for more than 45% of all coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, the country's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan confirmed on Wednesday that 348 care home residents have died with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

It was announced on Thursday that 28 more people had died in the Republic with Covid-19.

The state's overall death toll currently stands at 794.

There have also been 936 additional cases in the country bringing the total up to 17,607.

The Irish statistics correlate with World Health Organisation (WHO) figures that indicate almost half of all people who have died in Europe with coronavirus were residents in care facilities.

Dr Hans Kluge, from the WHO, told a press conference on Thursday that there was a "deeply concerning picture" emerging regarding those in long-term care.

On Wednesday, Dr Holohan also confirmed that there are 1,944 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish nursing homes.

Concern over "clusters" of infection in nursing homes and other long-term residential settings led health authorities to order the testing of all residents and staff.

That testing programme began last weekend and was expected to take up to 10 days to complete.

Dr Tony Holohan said care homes residents and staff would be tested for Covid-19

On Wednesday, Dr Holohan told a Department of Health press briefing that there are currently 179 Covid-19 clusters associated with nursing homes.

Of the 1,944 residents who have contracted the disease, almost 10% (190 residents) have at some point been admitted to hospital.

In addition to the 348 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes, another 102 residents are also suspected or presumed to have died from the virus, according to the chief medical officer.

Speaking at the same press conference, Dr Siobhan Kennelly, from the Health Service Executive (HSE), said it was very important to point out that many nursing home residents have survived Covid-19 and are "actually getting better with good supportive care".

"The mortality, we know, is higher than in the general population simply because of the frailty and vulnerability of some of the population within that care setting," she added.

"But there are far more people who recover than die from Covid in nursing homes."