A further 77 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Heath has confirmed.

The figure is significantly higher than the previous highest daily toll, which was 44 deaths reported on Friday 17 April.

The latest fatalities bring the Republic of Ireland's overall death toll to 687 since the pandemic began.

The number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 15,652.

The majority of the Republic's coronavirus-related deaths (406) have taken place in long-term residential care settings.

Almost half of all deaths (337) have been in nursing homes, public broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Health authorities are now prioritising care home residents and staff for testing, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said on Monday.

"In facilities with an existing cluster, all residents and staff are to be tested," he said.

"In the event of a facility reporting its first case, testing of all staff and residents will take place."