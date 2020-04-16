A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a flat complex in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene of a serious assault in Ballybough House in the north of the city shortly before 22:00 local time on Wednesday, where they found a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital but later died from his injuries.

A youth has since been arrested, gardaí said.