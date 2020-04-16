Dublin: Man dies after stabbing in flat complex
- 16 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a flat complex in Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene of a serious assault in Ballybough House in the north of the city shortly before 22:00 local time on Wednesday, where they found a man with stab wounds.
He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital but later died from his injuries.
A youth has since been arrested, gardaí said.