Ballina: Boy, 6, dies after being found in Mayo stream
- 30 March 2020
A six-year-old boy has died after being rescued from a stream near his home in Ballina, County Mayo.
The boy was treated at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí received reports that the boy had gone missing from his family home at Rehins Fort shortly after 13:00 local time on Sunday.
The boy was found a short time later in the stream close to the river Moy.
It is understood the death is being treated as a tragic accident.