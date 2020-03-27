Europe

Coronavirus: Leo Varadkar 'now is the time for further action'

  • 27 March 2020
Related Topics
Leo Varadkar Image copyright PA Media

Further restrictions have been announced to public life in the Republic of Ireland.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said "now is the time for further action".

He said from midnight on Friday, for a two week period until Easter Sunday, everyone must stay at home unless their work was essential or they were buying food.

Twenty two people with coronavirus have died in the country.