Coronavirus: Leo Varadkar 'now is the time for further action'
- 27 March 2020
Further restrictions have been announced to public life in the Republic of Ireland.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said "now is the time for further action".
He said from midnight on Friday, for a two week period until Easter Sunday, everyone must stay at home unless their work was essential or they were buying food.
Twenty two people with coronavirus have died in the country.