Image copyright EPA Image caption Several buildings were damaged, including Zagreb cathedra

An earthquake has rocked Croatia's capital Zagreb, damaging buildings and leaving cars crushed by falling chunks of masonry.

A teenager is in a critical condition after a roof collapsed, local media say. The spire of the city's cathedral also snapped off.

After Sunday's tremor, Zagreb's mayor urged people to return to their homes given fears about the coronavirus.

The 5.3-magnitude quake is the largest to affect the city in 140 years.

Panicked residents ran out into the streets when it struck around 06:00 local time and were initially told to stay out by authorities.

"Keep your distance. Don't gather together. We are facing two serious crises, the earthquake and the epidemic," Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Falling masonry crushed parked cars

However Mayor Milan Bandic later said they should return home.

"Eighty percent of Zagreb residents live in structures that have reinforced concrete structures," he said.

Croatia has more than 200 infections of the new coronavirus.

Several buildings are reported to be damaged, including the parliament. People in southern Austria and Slovenia also felt the tremor.