The new measures ban weekly markets, work on building sites and physical activity outdoors

The Italian region of Lombardy has introduced stricter measures in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new rules announced late on Saturday, sport and physical activity outside, even individually, is banned. Using vending machines is forbidden.

The move comes as Italy reported nearly 800 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and saw its toll for the past month reach 4,825, the highest in the world.

Lombardy is the worst-affected region in the country with 3,095 deaths.

The region's President Attilio Fontana announced the new measures in a statement.

Businesses have been asked to close all operations excluding "essential" supply chains. Work on building sites will be stopped apart from those working on hospitals, roads and railways.

All open-air weekly markets have been suspended.

Lombardy has been under a lockdown since 8 March and the government had hoped to see results there first.

Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home.

Italy's National Health Institute chief Silvio Brusaferro urged the elderly to stay indoors. The average age of Italy's victims is 78.5.

"If you do not follow all the measures, you make everything more difficult. If you do, we can make this outbreak slow down," he said.

Despite the measures, the number of new cases and deaths has continued to grow.

There have been 220,000 cases of the virus worldwide with more than 9,000 deaths.