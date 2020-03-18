Image copyright Reuters Image caption Passengers wear protective masks as they arrive at Frankfurt airport on Tuesday

Travellers from outside the EU are being turned away from airports and borders, after the 27-country bloc imposed a 30-day ban to halt the spread of coronavirus.

A group flying in from Turkey was turned away from Germany’s biggest airport in Frankfurt late on Tuesday, DPA news agency reports.

EU leaders agreed that internal borders that have been erected in recent days should come down.

Many Europeans work across borders.

More than 185,000 people have been infected worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Europe has been identified by the WHO as now the “epicentre of the epidemic”. Latest figures say some 3,400 people have died in Europe alone.

What has the EU agreed?

The 30-day entry ban will not affect Europeans going home or cross-border workers. UK citizens are also not affected by it because an interim Brexit deal still ties the UK to EU rules.

The ban specifically covers all EU states as well as countries within the Schengen border-free zone, including Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

All citizens will be given help returning home, and Germany on Wednesday said it would continue a drive to fly home tens of thousands of tourists stranded abroad, from Morocco and Egypt to the Philippines and Argentina.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the scientific body advising the government on health issues, has warned that Germany could see up to 10 million cases of coronavirus infections within the next two to three months unless the current containment measures are strictly followed.

Why are internal borders a problem?

Individual European governments have begun erecting patrols to stop citizens from other countries from entering.

Patrols appeared on Tuesday on the Spanish border with France, and Poland has seen traffic jams of up to 50km (31 miles) at some of its crossings as part of its health measures.

“It is absolutely crucial that we unblock the situation, because we know that too many people are stranded within the European Union and have a problem to go back home,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Long queues on Polish border

By Adam Easton, BBC News Warsaw

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trucks are stuck in a long traffic jam on a road in Germany about 50km from the Polish border

Some people are having to wait for more than 24 hours following the introduction of checks at midnight on Saturday.

Foreigners are temporarily banned from entering the country and returning Polish citizens must be quarantined for 14 days. Border guards wearing protective suits and face masks are taking the temperature of everyone crossing the border.

Thousands of foreigners are leaving Poland to return home and thousands of Poles are trying to get back in.

And then there are the trucks. The borders are still open to goods, but the authorities did not create special lanes for truck drivers to cross, so everyone is stuck in one line.

At the crossing in Jedrzychowice on the German border on Wednesday morning, people have been stuck in their vehicles overnight, many with nothing to eat or drink and with no access to toilets.

How bad is the situation in Europe?

In France, the number of confirmed cases in France grew by more than 16% on Tuesday, reaching 7,730, The death toll rose to 175, with 7% of the dead aged under 65.

In the UK, the number of dead has reached 71.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has soared to 13,500.

Italy, which has registered the most cases outside China at more than 31,500, announced another surge in deaths on Tuesday, from 2,150 to 2,503.

Belgium announced four more deaths on Wednesday bringing the overall number to 14, with 243 new cases

In Germany, RKI reports 8,198 cases with 12 deaths. Chancellor Merkel is to make the unusual step of speaking to the nation in a TV address later on Wednesday. She is not expected to announce new measures, but rather appeal to citizens to help fight the virus.

What else did the Commission leader say?

Mrs von der Leyen told reporters on Tuesday that she hoped a vaccine could be available by autumn. Her comments are out of step with health officials elsewhere, but she said there were means to speed up bureaucratic processes that were normally slow and difficult.

The Commission leader has also given an interview with German tabloid Bild, in which she said: “I think that all of us us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus."

She accepted it was a “worrying enemy” but said she did not see the fight against it as a war. Measures that sounded “drastic, draconian” two weeks ago, she said, were now accepted as necessary.