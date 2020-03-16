Image copyright Getty Images

The Irish government has confirmed 54 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

Monday's figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 223.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said it could be expected there will be 15,000 confirmed cases by the end of March.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday, bringing the total cases there to 52.

Two people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and Mr Varadkar said the country would be dealing with the emergency for months to come.

Monday's figures represented the biggest daily rise in the country since the crisis began.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday evening, the taoiseach said the country could expect a 30% increase in cases of the coronavirus every day.

Most will not need to be treated in hospital, he said, but some will require ICU critical care.

Recruitment drive

The Irish Minister for Health Simon Harris said a massive national healthcare recruitment campaign would be launched on Tuesday.

He said: "We will hire everybody that we can to work in the Irish health service."

"This pandemic cannot be wished away. It's going to have a massive impact.

"Each and every single one of us has a part to play. The number of cases is going to rise and rise and rise over the coming days and weeks."