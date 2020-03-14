France orders non-essential public places to close
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has ordered the closure of all non-essential public locations from midnight (23:00 GMT Saturday) in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The measure applies to restaurants, cafes, cinemas and discos, as well as non-essential businesses.
Mr Philippe also called on French people to reduce their travel, especially between towns.
France reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, from 3,661 to 4,499.
It recorded 12 more deaths, bringing the toll to 79.
