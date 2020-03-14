Image copyright Reuters Image caption Spain has reported a steep rise in cases in recent days

Coronavirus cases in Spain have risen by 1,500 to more than 5,700, public health officials say.

Spain is the worst affected country in Europe after Italy, which has more than 15,000 cases.

The news comes as the Spanish government meets to declare a national state of emergency, for only the second time in its recent history.

On Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) said Europe was now the "epicentre" of the pandemic.

Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.

Several European countries have reported steep rises in infections and deaths in recent days.

In other developments:

US President Donald Trump's travel ban on 26 European countries, members of the Schengen free movement zone, has come into force

Mr Trump also declared a national emergency, releasing up to $50bn (£40bn) in relief funds

The US House of Representatives approved an aid package including paid leave and free virus testing, with support from both Republicans and Democrats

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said almost all new arrivals in the country must self-isolate for 14 days

In China, new cases among people arriving in the country outnumbered those by local transmission for the first time

Colombia has closed its border with Venezuela and barred any visitors who had recently been in Europe or Asia

What is the situation in Spain?

Spain reported 136 fatalities by Saturday. Infections there have increased to 5,753, up by more than 1,500 from 4,231 on Friday night.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is set to announce emergency measures to combat the crisis shortly.

This will be only the second state of emergency in the country since the transition to democracy began in 1975, the first being a 2010 air traffic controllers' strike.

Local measures are already in force. The authorities in Madrid and its surrounding area have ordered the closure of most bars, restaurants and shops.

Shops selling foodstuffs, pharmacies and petrol stations are exempt. Similar measures have been brought in elsewhere, including the regions of Galicia and Catalonia.

The mayor of the southern city of Seville said he had suspended the famous Easter processions.

Catalan regional leader Quim Torra has said he wants to seal off the whole region, and has asked the authorities in Madrid to block access by air, rail and sea.

Airlines are also stopping flights to Spain. Low-cost leisure airline Jet2 turned back planes in mid-air on Saturday as it announced it was cancelling all flights.