Image copyright EPA Image caption Checks began on the Brenner Pass between Italy and Austria on Tuesday

Austria has announced a ban on Italians entering the country unless they carry a medical certificate, in an attempt to stop coronavirus spreading.

Speaking after the Italian government imposed travel restrictions across the country, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austrians returning from Italy would have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Austria has seen 158 cases of coronavirus so far.

Mr Kurz said the number was still very low but the disease was deadly.

Austria and Italy share a border north of Italy's South Tyrol region. On Tuesday, South Tyrol, in common with the rest of Italy, closed all cultural centres and restricted access to bars and cafes to daytime hours.

Hotel and tourist accommodation operators ended their winter holiday season early and agreed to delay the spring tourist season.