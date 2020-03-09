St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade
- 9 March 2020
Dublin has cancelled its annual St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
Earlier on Monday, Cork moved to cancel its parade.
The city council said public welfare was paramount and cancellation was the correct decision.
More to follow.