Coronavirus: Seven new cases in Republic of Ireland
- 5 March 2020
Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.
It brings the total in the country to 13.
Four of the cases involve males who had returned to Ireland from northern Italy, while two cases are women who are believed to have been in close contact with someone who had the virus.
Another male contracted it through "community transmission", linked to Cork University Hospital.