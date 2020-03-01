Image copyright SPL Image caption The first case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday

A secondary school in the east of the Republic of Ireland is to close for 14 days due to concerns over coronavirus.

It comes as a man from the eastern part of the country was confirmed as having coronavirus on Saturday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that a risk assessment determined that "all pupils and teachers are being treated as close contacts of the confirmed case".

A woman from Northern Ireland was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

Both had travelled home from an affected area in Italy.

Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland's chief medical officer, said: "Public health doctors are in direct contact with pupils, their parents and the staff involved.

"Patient confidentiality in this case, and in all cases, should be respected. The Department of Health will provide updated information as necessary."

The Department of Education said: "The department is available to assist the school in any way necessary. The Departments of Education and Health are in regular contact.

"The closing of this school was a decision made on public health grounds after risk assessment deemed it appropriate. All other schools will remain open.

"The departments will continue to communicate with all schools on this issue."

The chief executive of Tourism Ireland said on Sunday that he has "extremely serious" concerns over the potential impact of the virus, which is also known as Covid-19.

Niall Gibbons said there had already been trip cancellations, amid growing fears more visitors will stay away.

Two schools in Northern Ireland have cancelled ski trips to Italy amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The decisions came after pupils and staff from three Northern Ireland schools who were recently on school trips to Italy were sent home due to coronavirus concerns.