The first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The patient is a male in the eastern part of the country, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It said he is currently receiving appropriate medical care,.

The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy, rather than contact with another confirmed case in Ireland.

The patient was identified and tested in line with established protocols for the investigation of suspected cases of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Republic's chief medical officer, said: "This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now.

"Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively.

"The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place."

It comes two days after the first case of the virus was diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

The woman was in Italy last week and flew to Dublin Airport before travelling to Northern Ireland.

It was confirmed by laboratory tests on Saturday.

Officials have said everyone in close contact with the woman had been notified.

Earlier on Saturday, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and the Republic's health minister Simon Harris held a conference call with political leaders in Northern to discuss how best to contain the virus.