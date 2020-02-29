Five killed in Louth and Cavan crashes
- 29 February 2020
Five people have died following two separate crashes in the Republic of Ireland.
A man and a woman in their 60s died following a two-vehicle collision on the N55 at Ballinagh in County Cavan.
Gardaí (Irish police) said it was believed their car collided with a jeep at about 19:00 local time on Friday.
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the N1 at Carrickcarnan, County Louth, at about 02:15 local time on Saturday.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.