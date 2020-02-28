Image copyright Twiiter/@Fred_Btl Image caption Footage showed large plumes of smoke rising above the station

A large fire has broken out at a major Paris train station, with police reporting "unacceptable incidents" ahead of a nearby concert.

The Gare de Lyon station is being evacuated, police say. Footage showed scooters and other vehicles on fire.

Earlier, political opponents of the DR Congo government had called for musician Fally Ipupa's performance at the nearby Bercy venue to be disrupted.

Protests at the event had been banned, local media report.

A large plume of smoke was visible above the station and smoke was also seen inside the Gare de Lyon metro and suburban rail stations.

Some footage appeared to show firefighters being prevented from tackling the blaze.

Police said it was "scandalous behaviour" and demanded firefighters be allowed to operate.

"Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene," police tweeted.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Firefighters have been able to intervene

Are you in the area? Did you witness the incident? If it is safe to do so email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: