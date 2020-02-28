Europe

Paris Gare de Lyon: Major fire forces station evacuation

  • 28 February 2020
Gare de Lyon Image copyright Twiiter/@Fred_Btl
Image caption Footage showed large plumes of smoke rising above the station

A large fire has broken out at a major Paris train station, with police reporting "unacceptable incidents" ahead of a nearby concert.

The Gare de Lyon station is being evacuated, police say. Footage showed scooters and other vehicles on fire.

Earlier, political opponents of the DR Congo government had called for musician Fally Ipupa's performance at the nearby Bercy venue to be disrupted.

Protests at the event had been banned, local media report.

A large plume of smoke was visible above the station and smoke was also seen inside the Gare de Lyon metro and suburban rail stations.

Some footage appeared to show firefighters being prevented from tackling the blaze.

Police said it was "scandalous behaviour" and demanded firefighters be allowed to operate.

"Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene," police tweeted.

Image copyright Reuters
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Firefighters have been able to intervene

Are you in the area? Did you witness the incident? If it is safe to do so email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics