A fourth person has been found guilty in relation to the murder of 61-year-old Patricia O'Connor.

Her body was found in 15 different parts in nine locations in the Dublin mountains in June 2017.

On Friday, Keith Johnston was found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene.

Earlier this week, Greene, 35, was found guilty of killing Patricia O'Connor, his partner Louise O'Connor's mother, in May 2017.

'Shopping spree'

The jury found Johnston helped Greene to buy items including hacksaws, a hatchet and black bags, in various DIY shops on 9 June 2017, to be used in dismembering and concealing Patricia O'Connor's remains.

The verdict means the jury found Johnston knew or believed Greene had murdered Patricia O'Connor when he went on a "shopping spree" with him for the items.

On Thursday, Ms O'Connor's 41-year-old daughter, Louise, was found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene.

The jury found Louise O'Connor agreed or acquiesced to her daughter disguising herself as Patricia O'Connor.

Greene is the father of three of Louise O'Connor's five children.

On Wednesday, Patricia O'Connor's granddaughter Stephanie, Louise O'Connor's and Keith Johnston's daughter, were found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Greene.

It was found Louise O'Connor had agreed or acquiesced to her daughter, Stephanie, disguising herself as Patricia O'Connor to conceal the fact that she was already dead, knowing that Greene had murdered her.

They will all be sentenced, along with Patricia O'Connor's husband, Gus, who reported her missing knowing she was already dead, following a sentence hearing on 20 April.