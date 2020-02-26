Image copyright Google Image caption The Brownsbarn Estate in Kingswood is on the outskirts of Dublin city

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Gareth Kelly was attacked as he tried to start his car at about 07:00 local time in the Brownsbarn estate in Kingswood, County Dublin.

On Wednesday a detective told a court in Dublin that Christina Anderson, 38, of the Brownsbarn estate, was charged with murdering Mr Kelly.

The detective said Ms Anderson did not reply when she was charged.

The judge at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin remanded Ms Anderson in custody.

He ordered she must undergo medical and psychiatric examinations on her admission to prison and a separate psychiatric examination must be carried out for the purpose of the court.

Ms Anderson is due to appear in court on 4 March.