Kingswood, Dublin: Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed
- 25 February 2020
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in an estate in County Dublin.
The man, aged in his late 20s, was stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Brownsbarn Estate in Kingswood, on the outskirts of Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said his body remains at the scene as technical officers carry out investigations.
They said there is as yet no known motive for the killing and have appealed for information.