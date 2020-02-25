Image copyright Facebook/Alison Frawley Image caption Security forces are reportedly preventing people from leaving the hotel

A hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands has been locked down after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus.

Up to 1,000 guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have been told to stay in their rooms as medical tests are carried out, Spanish media report.

The doctor is reportedly from the Lombardy region, where Italian authorities are battling an outbreak.

Global cases of the virus have passed 80,000, the vast majority in China.

The coronavirus outbreak has continued to hit shares, with Japan's markets slumping in the wake of big falls in London and New York.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the world should do more to prepare for a possible pandemic - a situation where an infectious disease spreads easily between people in many countries.

The proportion of infected people who die appears to be between 1% and 2%, although the WHO cautions that the precise mortality rate is not known yet.

What's the latest from the hotel in Tenerife?

El Pais newspaper quoted police sources as saying health authorities had ordered the monitoring of guests at the hotel in the south-west of the island.

One guest on Facebook posted an image of a note put under the door of their room on Tuesday saying: "We regret to inform you that for health reasons, the hotel has been closed down. Until the sanitary authorities warn, you must remain in your rooms."

Security forces are preventing people from leaving the hotel, Spanish media reported.

The doctor, who had been staying at the hotel with his wife, tested positive on Monday and has been placed in isolation at the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. He will undergo a second test to confirm the virus.

Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe, 231, and announced a series of drastic measures over the weekend to try to contain the outbreak.

In the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, a lockdown is in place in several small towns. For the next two weeks, 50,000 residents will not be able to leave without special permission.

A number of top-flight football matches will be played in empty stadiums next weekend.

Seven people have died.

In other developments:

China reported 508 new infections on Monday. The bulk of the new cases were in Wuhan. The death toll in China rose by 71 to 2,663. More than 77,000 people in the country have been infected

reported 508 new infections on Monday. The bulk of the new cases were in Wuhan. The death toll in China rose by 71 to 2,663. More than 77,000 people in the country have been infected In South Korea, 10 people have now died after contracting the virus, with infections reaching 977. Americans have been warned against all but essential travel to the nation

10 people have now died after contracting the virus, with infections reaching 977. Americans have been warned against all but essential travel to the nation Japan has now confirmed more than 850 infected people, most of them on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner. NHK also reported a fourth death among the ship's passengers

has now confirmed more than 850 infected people, most of them on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner. NHK also reported a fourth death among the ship's passengers Three more deaths have been recorded in Iran, state media say, raising fatalities there to 15

state media say, raising fatalities there to 15 The United States plans to spend $2.5bn (£1.93bn) fighting the coronavirus, with funds for quarantine, vaccine research and aiding affected states, US media reported. There are 53 cases in the US so far

What are the symptoms?

The main signs of infection are fever (high temperature) and a cough as well as shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

What should I do?

Frequent hand washing with soap or gel, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands can help cut the risk of infection.

Catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue, binning it and washing your hands can minimise the risk of spreading disease.

What does 'pandemic' mean?

A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease

The H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, was declared a pandemic by the WHO in 2009

The WHO no longer formally labels an outbreak of disease a "pandemic" but says the term may be used "colloquially"

Its advice to countries - to limit the infections while preparing for wider spread - remains the same

