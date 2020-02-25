Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police confirmed 52 people had been injured, among them 18 children

The number of people confirmed as injured after a car ploughed into a carnival crowd in western Germany has risen to 52, police say.

Eighteen of those hurt in Monday's incident are children. In total 35 people remain in hospital.

A 29-year-old German citizen was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in the town of Volkmarsen.

Police say the motive is unclear. Der Spiegel says the suspect was drunk at the time, although this is unconfirmed.

Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill said there had been a second arrest in Volksmaren, but did not say how the person was connected.

The person arrested was filming behind the car at the time, German media report.

What happened in Volkmarsen?

The incident took place during celebrations for Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday - a carnival day celebrated in some parts of Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

A silver Mercedes drove through plastic barricades set up for the parade and into a group of people at about 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT).

Eyewitnesses told German media that driver had accelerated toward the crowd and appeared to target children.

Police said they believed it was an attack but that there was no indication of a political motive, according to Bild newspaper.

The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said the suspect was being treated for injuries sustained in the incident, but would later be brought before an investigating judge.

Image caption The car reportedly drove through plastic barricades set up around the parade

Steffen Roettger said his two daughters were at the parade and called him after the incident happened. "My 10-year-old was pulled aside and only narrowly avoided being hit," he told broadcaster NTV.

He said his daughter was "in shock" after seeing people "lying around everywhere".

What has the reaction been?

Police have set up a portal for people to submit pictures or videos of the incident. They have also created an information centre for anyone affected at the town hall.

Hesse state leader Volker Bouffier said he was "shocked at the terrible act".

In a statement, he shared his condolences with the victims and their families, while urging people not to speculate about possible motives.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her thoughts were with those injured and their relatives.