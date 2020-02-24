Car drives into carnival crowd in German town

A car has been driven into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police have said.

At least 10 people are thought to have been injured, local media report. A police spokesman said the driver had been detained.

The motive and nature of the incident are as yet unclear.

Large numbers of emergency workers are at the scene in the small town, which lies in the state of Hesse in western Germany.

The incident took place during celebrations for Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday - a carnival day throughout the country.

Local reports say a silver Mercedes drove into a group of people at about 14:30 local time (13:30 GMT).

Images on social media show a car matching that description surrounded by emergency vehicles.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

