A three-day domestic incident at a house in County Donegal has come to an end, police have said.

Officers were called at about 17:45 local time on Wednesday after a teenage boy barricaded himself into a house, where he had access to firearms.

The situation was resolved in the early hours of Saturday morning following a tactical intervention by the Garda (Irish Police) Emergency Response Unit.

The teenage boy has been arrested and is undergoing a medical assessment.

No-one else was in the house at the time and police had requested a media blackout.

No-one was injured during the operation, which lasted 54 hours, and a shotgun and ammunition were secured at the scene.