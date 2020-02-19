Several people are dead following a shooting in the western German city of Hanau, local media report.

Eight people were killed and five others injured when an unknown attacker opened fire on a shisha bar in the centre of the city.

There are also reports of a second shooting at another shisha bar, in a different part of Hanau.

Officials say the suspects fled the scene and are currently at large, Bild newspaper reports.

