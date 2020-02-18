Human remains found at Bunbeg beach in County Donegal
- 18 February 2020
Human remains have been found on a beach in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.
The discovery was made on Bunbeg beach in the west of the county on Tuesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and the coastguard are currently carrying out searches along the coastline.
The area has been cordoned off and gardaí said investigations into the discovery of the remains are ongoing.