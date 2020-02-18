Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court will announce her sentence on Tuesday

A Danish court is due to deliver its verdict in the case of a woman accused of stealing 117 million Danish kroner (£13m; $17m) of government funding.

Britta Nielsen worked at the National Board of Social Services for 40 years, distributing funding to people in need.

But in 2018 she was accused of siphoning funds to her own pockets.

Ms Nielsen fled to South Africa after the accusations surfaced. She agreed to return to Denmark after Interpol issued an arrest warrant.

She was accused of embezzling cash for more than 25 years.