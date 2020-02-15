Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scientists are rushing to try to find an effective treatment against Covid-19

A Chinese tourist has died in France after contracting the new coronavirus - the first fatality from the disease outside Asia.

The victim was an 80-year-old man from China's Hubei province, according to French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.

He arrived in France on 16 January and was placed in quarantine in hospital in Paris on 25 January, she said.

Only three deaths had previously been reported outside mainland China - in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan.

However, more than 1,500 people have died from the virus within China, mostly in Hubei where it first emerged.

A further 2,641 people have been newly confirmed as infected, bringing the China's total to 66,492.

France has had 11 confirmed cases of the disease, officially called Covid-19. Six people remain in hospital.

The deceased man's daughter is among those infected, Ms Buzyn said, but she is believed to be recovering.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 500 cases in 24 countries.

Earlier, the US said it was sending a plane to Japan to evacuate Americans stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is being held in quarantine in a Japanese port.

Out of 3,700 people on board, 218 have tested positive for the virus. Australia also said it was considering removing its citizens from the ship.

In other developments:

Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days or risk punishment

Egypt's health ministry on Friday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Africa. The ministry described the person as a foreigner, but did not disclose their nationality

Six health workers were confirmed to have died in China. Local authorities have struggled to provide protective equipment such as respiratory masks, goggles and protective suits to hospitals in Hubei

