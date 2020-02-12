Image caption A 27-year-old woman remains in custody following an incident in the Kitchener Street area

A man and a woman have been stabbed following an incident at a house in south Belfast.

Police were called to a property in the Kitchener Street area of the city at around 18:45 GMT on Tuesday evening.

A 28-year-old man had sustained a wound to the back of his head and a 33-year-old woman had sustained a puncture wound to her hand.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested following the incident and remains in custody on Wednesday morning.

The man and woman who were stabbed were taken to hospital for treatment before being released.