Image copyright PA/AFP/Getty Image caption It remains to be seen who between Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael), Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin) and Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil) will lead a new Irish government

Ireland's three largest political parties will turn their focus towards the formation of a new government after the final general election results were confirmed.

Fianna Fáil won the most seats with 38, just one ahead of Sinn Féin who celebrated their best-ever result.

Fine Gael finished with 35 seats, down 15 from the 2016 general election.

The tight electoral numbers means that negotiations to establish a government could be prolonged.

A party has to win 80 seats in order to gain a majority in the 160-seat Dáil Éireann (Irish parliament).

Before the election, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had ruled out forging a coalition with left-wing republican party Sinn Féin, citing its tax policies and IRA past as deterrents.

On Sunday, taoiseach (Irish PM) and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar conceded it would be "challenging" to form a government.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin did not rule out working with Sinn Féin, but said "significant incompatibilities" still existed.

'I may well be the next taoiseach'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, who topped the poll in her four-seat Dublin Central constituency, said Sinn Féin wanted to be in government and was working to establish if the numbers were there to deliver it without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

On Monday evening, she said she had not heard from the leaders of those two parties and has instead been speaking to Labour, the Green Party and other smaller parties that make up the Dáil (Irish parliament).

She said that people wanted "different politics, new politics and better government" and "that Sinn Féin will be the core of that".

"I may well be the next taoiseach," she added.