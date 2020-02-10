Europe

In pictures: Storm Ciara batters north-western Europe

  • 10 February 2020
A powerful storm is battering parts of north-west Europe with heavy rainfall and strong winds of up to 150km/h (93mph).

Storm Ciara - known as Sabine in Germany and Switzerland and Elsa in Norway - has caused hundreds of flights to be grounded and rail services cancelled in Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Access to exposed areas such as parks and coastlines has been restricted and motorists have been warned to take care as the weather continues to cause severe travel disruption.

On Monday, large parts of northern France were placed on an orange weather alert - the second highest warning - with thousands of homes in Brittany left without power.

High waves at a jetty in Plobannalec-Lesconil in Brittany, France, 9 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The storm's powerful winds forced high waves to crash against a jetty in Brittany, France
People on the beach at Scheveningen, the Netherlands, during Storm Ciara, 9 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People headed to the beach at Scheveningen in the Netherlands to witness the impact of the storm
A man stands on the edge of a seawall in Harlingen in the Netherlands, 9 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man stands on the edge of a seawall and leans into the wind in Harlingen in the Netherlands
Firefighters assess the damages after a tree fell on a car during Storm Ciara in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 9 February 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Firefighters assess the damage after a tree fell into a house and crushed a car in Rotterdam, the Netherlands
A kite surfer on the Weser river in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, 9 February 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A kite surfer takes advantage of the harsh conditions on the River Weser in Bremerhaven, northern Germany
A partially collapsed building in Brussels 9 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Strong winds that ripped through the Belgian capital Brussels caused part of a residential building to partially collapse
Debris is spread across a road near a partially collapsed building in Brussels, 9 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The debris that fell from the building in Brussels landed on a road, which was then closed off by police
Passengers look at display boards and try to get delay information from German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) employees during a passing nationwide storm, at Cologne central railway station, Germany, 9 February 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Passengers look at display boards and try to get information about train delays from German rail staff at Cologne central station on Sunday
Part of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia's Bistro in Hawick, Scotland, collapsed into the fast-flowing River Teviot as Storm Ciara battered the UK with high winds and heavy rain, 9 February 2020 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Part of a guest house in Hawick, Scotland, collapsed into the fast-flowing River Teviot
Waves crash into the wall at Porthleven in Cornwall, as Storm Ciara pummels the British coastline, 9 February 2020 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Waves crash into the wall at Porthleven in Cornwall, UK
