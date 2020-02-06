Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The song was played from a van canvassing in Kingscourt, County Cavan.

A pro-IRA song with the lyrics "ooh ah, up the Ra" has been played from a vehicle canvassing for Sinn Féin in the Irish general election.

The van was being used to canvass for Pauline Tully, who is standing in the Cavan/Monaghan constituency.

In a video, sent to the Nolan Show, the vehicle is seen parked in Kingscourt, County Cavan, on Thursday, playing Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones.

The BBC has contacted Sinn Féin for comment.

Ms Tully is the former wife of convicted Garda [police] killer Pearse McAuley, who was jailed for stabbing her on Christmas Eve 2014.

Sinn Féin has been under pressure this week over comments made by one of its members about a man murdered in neighbouring County Monaghan in 2007.

Paul Quinn, a 21-year-old from County Armagh, was beaten to death by an armed gang in a barn.

His parents believe the IRA was responsible.

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy, Northern Ireland's finance minister, apologised to the family for saying in the aftermath of the murder that Mr Quinn was linked to criminality.

Mr Quinn's parents accepted the apology, but said it had not gone far enough.