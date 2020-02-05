Image copyright Other Image caption Independent candidate Marese Skehan was found dead at her home in Thurles

Voters in Tipperary will still go to the polls on Saturday in the Republic of Ireland's general election, electoral staff have been told.

There were plans to postpone voting in the constituency following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan.

She was found dead at her home at Cabra Road, Thurles, on Monday morning.

However, the decision to delay was overturned following extensive legal discussions in the office of the attorney general.

Lawyers argued that the delay to the Tipperary vote could be unconstitutional, because the Irish Constitution states an election has to be held within 30 days of the dissolution of the Dáil (Irish parliament).

An official announcement by the Department of Housing and Local Government is expected later.

It means all of the results of the election should now be due on Sunday.

If the Tipperary vote had been postponed then the outcome of the constituency's five seats would not have been known until at least the middle of February.

RTÉ said it was understood Ms Skehan's death was not being treated as suspicious.