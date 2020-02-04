Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The show recently finished a three-year tour in Chicago

Disney has announced that historical hip hop musical Hamilton will be streamed in cinemas in North America later next year.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and brains behind the hit musical, said the screening will be a live performance of a show filmed at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre.

It will feature the original cast and be shown in cinemas on 15 October 2021.

The musical tells the story of US founding father, Alexander Hamilton.

The original Broadway cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

The original stars have been busy with other projects since their final performances.

Leslie Odom Jr, who played Aaron Burr in the production, has since released a self-titled album and Soo went on to star in the title role of he musical adaption of Amélie.

Jonathan Groff, a two-time Tony nominee, currently plays the FBI detective in Netflix's series Mindhunter.

Miranda earned an Oscar nomination for best original song for Disney's Moana in 2017.

His first Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, has been adapted for the big screen and will debut sometime this year.

The playwright teased the Hamilton project to Variety last week at the Sundance Film Festival,

He said: "What I'm most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast.' We're stealing that brag from everyone because you're all going to see it with the original cast."

The show which won 11 Tony awards, opened on Broadway in 2015 and made its UK debut in London's West End in December, 2017.

