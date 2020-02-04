Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UK's permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, took Croatia's surprising farewell message well

The rather abrupt message to the UK from Croatia's EU ambassador ahead of Brexit appears to have been lost in translation.

Irena Andrassy told British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow: "Thank you, goodbye, and good riddance".

By all accounts she had meant to say good luck, in her parting shot last week while chairing the last EU meeting involving the UK as a member state.

Croatia currently holds the six-month EU presidency.

The UK envoy reportedly took the comment with good humour at the weekly meeting of EU ambassadors.

"The Brits saw the funny side and understood how it was meant. But history will show that these were the last words from the EU to the UK's ambassador before Brexit," one official in the room is quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The meeting came two days before the UK left the bloc on Friday. Sir Tim, who was the UK's permanent representative, has since become the UK's ambassador to the EU.

A Croatian spokesman in Brussels said the remark came during "a humorous exchange between friends and in a closed session". The two ambassadors were on very good terms and saw each other in a formal setting regularly, he added.

Lost in translation

Although fluent in English, French President Emmanuel Macron called ex-Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull's wife "delicious", while apparently intending to say delightful.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg had to apologise after saying she would "put leaders against the wall". The phrase in Swedish "att stalla nagon mot vaggen" (to put someone against the wall) means to hold someone accountable.

Former British MEP Richard Corbett recalls how one French MEP, using an old French expression in the European Parliament thanked "la sagesse normande" (the wisdom of the people from Normandy). This was translated as being "all thanks to Norman Wisdom". Wisdom was a famed English comedian, and the translation left English-speaking MEPs in stitches, Mr Corbett recalls.

Former US President Jimmy Carter was mistranslated as telling the Poles he "carnally desired them" in a speech given during a 1977 visit to Poland. What he had said was that he wanted to learn about the Polish people's "desires for the future".

On the same visit, President Carter's interpreter somehow turned his seemingly straightforward remark "I left the United States this morning" into "I left the United States, never to return".

Trade talks between the UK and the EU are due to begin in March and the bloc's own approach to the negotiations needs to be agreed by all 27 member states.

While the UK officially left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, it will remain largely wedded to EU rules during a transition period which ends in December this year.

