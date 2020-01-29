Irish car test service to carry out checks on lifts

Image copyright Getty Images

The National Car Testing Service (NCTS) in the Republic of Ireland has suspended the use of vehicle lifts used in its testing centres.

The NCTS said it was "recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model" to its lifts.

Customers, though, are advised to continue to book and turn up for tests.

They will be completed without the under body inspection, which will be conducted when checks have been made on the lifts.

"NCTS have made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across the NCTS network with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed," NCTS said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal. The test will be completed with the omission of the under body inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use."

It said customers would incur no additional cost.

The decision will affect 100 vehicle inspection scissor lifts in all 47 NCTS centres.

Ireland's Road Safety Authority said it has made gardaí aware of the issue and is liaising with them on any potential issues arising.

"All vehicle owners are reminded that the roadworthiness of their vehicle is their responsibility at all times not just at the NCT," it said.