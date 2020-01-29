The mother of three children found dead at their house in County Dublin has appeared in court charged with their murders.

Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson's Court in Newcastle, came before a special sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday.

The bodies of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, were discovered at about 19:45 local time on Friday.

Irish police said their mother was charged on Wednesday afternoon.

They said she did not comment when the charges were put to her.

In court, Mrs Morley's solicitor asked the judge that continuing psychiatric assessment and treatment be given to the defendant.

Mrs Morley was remanded in custody to appear again on 5 February.