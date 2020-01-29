Image caption The public have been advised not to approach the two suspect

A manhunt is under way for two men after shots were fired at a garda (Irish police) car in County Wexford.

It happened after gardaí responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously on the Craanford Road outside Gorey shortly after 8:30 local time.

After being approached, the men sped off in a blue BMW 318.

While being pursued by gardaí, the men fired two shots at the patrol car while driving in an erratic manner on the road between Gorey and Carnew.

This suspect believed to have fired the gun is described as 183cm (6ft) tall, slim build, with a long black jacket, scarf over his face, and wearing a hat.

The BMW was subsequently found burnt out in the townland of Banntown, County Wexford.

The men are now believed to be travelling in a black or grey Skoda Fabia.

The public are advised not to approach the two suspects.

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the incident, or who has any knowledge about the movements of the blue BMW, is asked to come forward and contact gardaí.