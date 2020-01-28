Image copyright dutch police Image caption The shorts found to be stuffed with mobile phones

Dutch police got to the bottom of mobile phone thefts at a rock concert when they found a man with 30 mobiles in his cycling shorts.

The suspected pickpocket is a 34-year-old man, believed to be in a roving gang of thieves, police say.

He was stopped after rock fans alerted police, who then blocked the exits.

Extra police went to the Sum 41 concert in Amsterdam-Zuidoost after a tip-off from Belgian police. Fifty mobiles had been stolen at a Sum 41 gig in Antwerp.

Image copyright dutch police Image caption Dutch police released this photo of the stolen phones

It is not yet clear if the suspect - a Romanian national - had accomplices at the Canadian band's Amsterdam concert, which took place on 21 January.