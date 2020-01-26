Image copyright Family photo Image caption The children's grieving father, Andrew McGinley, released a photo of his children after they were found dead in a house

The post-mortem examinations of three children found dead in "unexplained circumstances" in a house in County Dublin have been completed.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the results are not being published for operational reasons, with further toxicology results still to come.

The bodies of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, were found in a house in Newcastle.

A woman found at the scene, believed to be their mother, remains in hospital.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí attended the scene on Friday night

The house at Parson's Court remains sealed off while being examined by the police's technical bureau.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported on Saturday that a note was found at the scene and the house was cordoned off as a crime scene.

Fr Kevin Doherty, a parish priest in the area, told RTÉ the deaths of the children was indescribable.

"The darkness, it's so dark, it's unspeakable. Grief, heartbreak, loss. And it affects and touches everybody in this community."

He added that "out of darkness, somehow we have to find the light".

Gardaí (Irish police) have said they not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and described it as "an enormous tragedy for the family".

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.