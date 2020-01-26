Image copyright Googe Maps Image caption Main Street was closed between Bridge St and Connolly St during the fire

The person who died in a fire in an apartment building in Cavan town centre on Saturday night was a man who is believed to be 40 years old.

Two adults and a child were rescued from the building on Main Street, according to Gardaí (Irish police).

Two firefighters were injured in the rescue operation which began shortly before 20:00 local time when smoke was seen coming from the building.

The firefighters and those they saved are not thought to be seriously hurt.

They were treated at Cavan General Hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke.

The man's body was discovered in an apartment after the fire was brought under control.

He has not yet been identified and Gardaí advised that this process "may take some time".

The scene has been cordoned off while the cause of the fire is investigated, but at this stage it is not thought to be deliberate.

Main Street was closed overnight between Bridge Street and Connolly Street but has since reopened.