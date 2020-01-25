Cavan fire: One dead and four taken to hospital
25 January 2020
One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Cavan town on Saturday night.
A child has been taken to hospital along with three other adults, however their injuries are not serious.
A fireman is believed to be receiving treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.
Main Street Cavan has been closed and the area surrounding the apartment has been evacuated while the blaze is dealt with.