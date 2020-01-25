Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí have described the deaths as "unexplained"

Irish police are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations after the bodies of three children were found at a house in Newcastle, County Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) described the deaths of two boys and a girl as "unexplained". They were called to the property at about 19:00 local time

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

The scene has been preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been informed.