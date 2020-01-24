Europe

German shooting: Six dead in Rot am See attack

  • 24 January 2020
File pic of police car in Baden-Württemberg Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police said the shooting took place in a building (file pic)

Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German town of Rot am See.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after the attack, reportedly in a building close to the railway station.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg said initial indications suggested there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shooting, they said.

The Bild website reported that those killed in the attack were family members, but there was no confirmation from police.

