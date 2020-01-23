Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The stabbing happened at a house party in west Cork

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Cameron Blair in Cork.

The 20-year-old was stabbed at a house party in Bandon Road in the west of the city on 16 January.

He died from his injuries at Cork University Hospital, prompting a murder investigation.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported the teenager presented himself by appointment for questioning on Thursday.

Mr Blair, from the village of Ballinascarthy in County Cork, was a second-year student at Cork Institute of Technology.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, said he was well known locally as a rugby player and athlete.