Two young people have died suddenly in Londonderry.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 20s.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call shortly after 17:30 GMT on Friday 17 January.

The caller said that someone was unconscious at a house in Claragh Court, Strathfoyle, Derry.

Two rapid response paramedics and two emergency crews attended. No-one was taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

It's understood post-mortem examinations will be carried out.