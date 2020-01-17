Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mr Blair was stabbed at a house on the Bandon Road

The man killed in a stabbing in Cork city on Thursday evening was 20-year-old Cameron Blair.

Mr Blair was from the village of Ballinascarthy in west Cork and was a second-year student at Cork Institute of Technology.

He was stabbed at a house on the Bandon Road shortly after 21:00 local time.

Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting a row is believed to have broken out during a party at the house in which Mr Blair lived.

It says a group of people arrived at the house shortly after 21:00 and an argument began when they were refused entry.

Mr Blair was reportedly stabbed during the dispute and collapsed on the street outside the house.

Gardaí (police) are conducting house-to-house inquiries as part of their murder investigation and are gathering CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The scene remains sealed off for a forensic examination.

Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, said Cameron was well known as a rugby player and athlete in his local community.

He said his heart goes out to Cameron's parents and brother as well as his friends and peers.

"On behalf of everyone living in this part of Cork, and on behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland community in Cork, Cloyne and Ross, I send them our sincerest condolences," he said.