Image copyright An Garda Siochána Image caption Keane Mulready-Woods was reported missing by his family on Sunday night

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan have visited Drogheda in the wake of the murder of a County Louth teenager.

The remains of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods were found on a road in Coolock, Dublin, on Monday night.

The body of the teenager, who was reported missing on Sunday night, had been dismembered.

Gardaí are also investigating reports of images and videos circulating on social messaging apps.

They said the footage being shared is not of the killing of the 17-year-old boy, but is distressing to his family.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gardaí at the scene of a burn-out vehicle in Dublin where some remains were found

On Wednesday night, gardaí said the remains were those of the teenager who had been reported missing by his family.

The discovery of his limbs on Monday night sparked an intensive investigation into organised crime, feuding gangs and murder.

Police also believe that human remains found in a burning stolen car at Trinity Lane off Clonliffe Avenue in Ballybough in the early hours of Wednesday morning are those of Keane, but they are waiting on DNA confirmation.

Gardaí believe the murder is related to the ongoing feud between two Drogheda criminal gangs, which has now cost three lives.

However, investigators said it should be remembered the victim was a child "trying to find his way in life".

Image copyright RTE Image caption A house in Rathmullen Park Drogheda was also searched

Gardaí are searching for the clothes Keane was wearing and issued photographs of a similar outfit on their Facebook page.

As part of the investigation, gardaí sealed off a house as a crime scene in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda and blocked off the laneway at the back.

Image copyright An Garda Siochána Image caption Gardaí released pictures of a coat similar to that worn by the teenager on Sunday night

Image copyright AN GARDA SIOCHÁNA Image caption The victim was wearing a baseball cap with this logo when he disappeared

Specialists are reported to have discovered traces of blood and evidence of an attempt at a clean-up.

They are investigating the possibility that the teenager may have been taken and attacked.

Three other locations linked to the main figures in both feuding gangs have also been searched.