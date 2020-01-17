Dublin: Two men seriously injured in shooting
- 17 January 2020
Two men have have been shot in north County Dublin, gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Gardaí said they were at the scene of an alleged shooting at St Margaret's, Killeek Lane, which happened just after 12:00 local time.
They have been taken to hospital. Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that they have sustained life-threatening injuries.
An area around the scene of the incident has been sealed off.
A forensic examination is expected to begin on Friday afternoon.